Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $126,972.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00255172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

