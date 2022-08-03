Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 372,500 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ YVR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.92. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

