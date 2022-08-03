Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.50 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Lisk has a market cap of $149.38 million and $9.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.