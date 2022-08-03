Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

