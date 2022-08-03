Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LMT traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.



