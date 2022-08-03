Loews (NYSE:L) Downgraded by TheStreet

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

