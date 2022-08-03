London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.51

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.51 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22.38 ($0.27). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 21.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 119,601 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

