Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $12.00.

7/22/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/20/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Lulu’s Fashion Lounge was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 5.6 %

LVLU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 10,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $14,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

