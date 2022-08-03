Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 209.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

