Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 84.9% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,738. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

