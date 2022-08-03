Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. 4,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.04 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.