Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 975.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 63,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

