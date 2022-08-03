MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 511,837 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

