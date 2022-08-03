MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Tops $132.29 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $132.29 million and approximately $5,086.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00618743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035537 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

