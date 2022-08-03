Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MFI opened at C$26.77 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$24.30 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Further Reading

