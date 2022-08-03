Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. 197,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,949. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

