Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,671,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Markforged by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Markforged Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 982,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Markforged has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $462.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

