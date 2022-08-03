Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.33-$6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.33-6.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 86,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,941. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

