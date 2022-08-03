Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.