Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$9.31 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$748.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$990.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

