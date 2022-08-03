Mask Network Achieves Market Cap of $48.88 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Mask Network has a market cap of $48.88 million and $27.65 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00007198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004454 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00127280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

