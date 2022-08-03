Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down to $76.71

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.71, but opened at $59.68. Match Group shares last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 87,576 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Match Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

