MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $989,974.18 and $19,303.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,148.00 or 0.99989689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00214318 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00248677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00116114 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00051842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004667 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

