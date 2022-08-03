MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXCT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 7,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,283. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 229,373 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 657,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter worth about $11,583,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

