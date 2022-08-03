Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

