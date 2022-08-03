Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE MEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $20.93.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
