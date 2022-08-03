Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mayville Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Further Reading

