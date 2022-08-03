Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 306,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,469. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

