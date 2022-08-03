Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of MED opened at $174.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $295.38.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $3,917,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

