MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $440,722.74

MediShares (MDS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $440,722.74 and approximately $26,376.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

