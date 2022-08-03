Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
