Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

