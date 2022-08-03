Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of MEAC remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,806. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
