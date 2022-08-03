Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MEAC remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,806. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.