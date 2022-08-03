Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.
Meridian Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 11,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.
Meridian Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Institutional Trading of Meridian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian (MRBK)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.