Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Meridian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 11,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.