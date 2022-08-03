Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

META stock traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $166.87. 276,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,896,824. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.37. The stock has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

