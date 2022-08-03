Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.