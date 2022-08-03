Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

