Metal 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.56 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Metal has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00005950 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $92.35 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00169266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.