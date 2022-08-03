MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MetLife Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. 255,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.