MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 904,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

