MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $135,132.62 and $13.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062132 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,178,497 coins and its circulating supply is 168,876,569 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

