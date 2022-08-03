Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

NYSE:MFGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.