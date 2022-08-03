Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

