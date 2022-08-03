Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,989. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

