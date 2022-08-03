Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.42-$1.46 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. 188,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

