MileVerse (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $601,300.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00618743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035537 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
