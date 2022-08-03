Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $490.89 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $490.89 million and $24.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 617,160,508 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.