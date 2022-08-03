Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Earnings Beat

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 6,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,325,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
