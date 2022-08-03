Mithril Price Hits $0.0299 (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $29.94 million and $10.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007824 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00233481 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

