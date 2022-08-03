Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,962.3 days.

MHVYF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

