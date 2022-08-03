Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $335,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,419 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 28.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at PayPal

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

