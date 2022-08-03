Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 118,922 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

